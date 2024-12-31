Washington, Dec 31 (AP) Funeral services honouring former President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at age 100, will be held in Georgia and Washington, DC, beginning Saturday, January 4, and concluding Thursday, January 9.

Here's a list of events, as provided by the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region. All times are Eastern Standard.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

The state funeral begins with the arrival of the Carter family at Phoebe Sumter Medical Centre in Americus, Georgia, at 10:15 a.m. Current and former Secret Service agents will carry Carter's remains to the hearse and walk alongside the hearse as the motorcade departs from the medical centre.

The motorcade then travels through Carter's hometown of Plains, Georgia, for a brief pause in front of his family's farm at 10:50 a.m. During the pause, the National Park Service will ring the historic farm bell 39 times.

The motorcade to Atlanta resumes at 10:55 a.m. It will stop at Georgia's State Capitol for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Carter's remains will then be transported to the Carter Presidential Centre for an arrival ceremony at 3:45 p.m. and service at 4 p.m. Following the service, he will lie in repose for mourners to pay their respects beginning at 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 5-MONDAY, JANUARY 6

Carter continues to lie in repose.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7

Carter departs the Carter Presidential Centre at 9:30 a.m. The late president and his family then travel to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, at 10 a.m., where they will board Special Air Mission 39 to travel to Washington at 10:40 a.m.

Special Air Mission 39 arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, at 12:45 p.m., where Carter's remains will be transferred with ceremony to the hearse.

Carter and his family will then travel by motorcade at 1:15 p.m. to the US Navy Memorial, where his remains will be transferred from the hearse to a horse-drawn caisson for a funeral procession to the US Capitol at 2 p.m.

Upon arrival at the US Capitol, Carter will be carried by military body bearers into the Rotunda, where members of Congress will pay their respects during a service at 3 p.m.

Carter will then lie in state while the military maintains a guard of honour. The public is invited to pay their respects from 7 p.m. to midnight.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8

Carter continues to lie in state.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

Carter departs the US Capitol at 9 a.m. The motorcade then travels to Washington National Cathedral for a brief arrival ceremony at 9:30 a.m., followed by the National Funeral Service at 10 a.m.

Upon conclusion of the service, Carter and his family will travel by motorcade at 11:15 a.m. to Joint Base Andrews, where they board Special Air Mission 39 at 11:45 a.m.

Special Air Mission 39 arrives at Lawson Army Airfield on Fort Moore, Georgia, at 2 p.m., where Carter's remains will be transferred with ceremony to the hearse. Carter and his family then travel by motorcade to Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, arriving at 3:30 p.m., followed by a private funeral service at 3:45 p.m.

After the funeral service, the late president and his family travel by motorcade at 4:45 p.m. to the Carter residence for a private interment at 5:20 p.m. The public is invited to line the motorcade route through Plains to Carter's final resting place. Prior to interment, the US Navy will conduct a missing man formation flyover in honour of Carter's naval service and time as commander-in-chief shortly after the motorcade's arrival at the residence. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)