New Year 2025 Wishes in Different Languages: As the New Year 2025 fast approaches, people across the world are gearing up to celebrate the day with great excitement. In the digital age today, people strive to be the first to send their heartfelt greetings to their families, loved ones and friends by using diverse languages to express their love and good wishes for the year ahead. Different countries celebrate the New Year in unique ways, and the greetings reflect their cultural richness. Whether it’s "Happy New Year" in English, "Feliz Año Nuevo" in Spanish, or "Bonne Année" in French to "Nuthana Samvatsara Subhakankshalu" in Telugu, "Naya Saal Mubarak Ho" in Urdu or "Naye Saal Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye" in Hindi to "Navin Varshachya Hardik Shubhechha" in Marathi, each phrase carries the same warm sentiment of hope, prosperity, and togetherness. These linguistic variations highlight the diversity of traditions but also emphasise the desire to start afresh and spread joy as we bid farewell to the past year and welcome the new one. Happy New Year 2025 Greetings, Quotes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, SMS, Wallpapers and Facebook Messages To Share and Celebrate New Year.

Scroll down to download Happy New Year 2025 wishes and messages, Happy New Year 2025 greetings, and Happy New Year 2025 messages, we’ve got you covered! You can download these Happy New Year 2025 wishes in English, Happy New Year 2025 in Hindi and Marathi, and Happy New Year 2024 wishes in Arabic, French, Spanish, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, and many more.

New Year 2025 Wishes in Different International Languages

French: Bonne année!

Arabic: سنة جديدة سعيدة (Sanaa jadida sa'eeda)

Spanish: Feliz Año Nuevo / Feliz Ano Nuevo

German: Frohes neues Jahr

Urdu: नया साल मुबारक हो (Naya saal mubarak ho)

Hindi: नए साल की हार्दिक शुभकामनाये (Naye Saal Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye)

Italian: Felice anno nuovo

Portuguese: Feliz Ano Novo

Russian: С новым годом! (S novym godom!)

Japanese: 明けましておめでとうございます (Akemashite omedetō gozaimasu)

Chinese (Mandarin): 新年快乐 (Xīnnián kuàilè)

Korean: 새해 복 많이 받으세요 (Saehae bok mani badeuseyo)

Dutch: Gelukkig nieuwjaar!

Swedish: Gott nytt år!

Greek: Καλή χρονιά! (Kalí chroniá!)

Turkish: Mutlu Yıllar!

Polish: Szczęśliwego Nowego Roku!

Vietnamese: Chúc mừng năm mới!

Thai: สวัสดีปีใหม่ (Sawasdee pimai)

Hebrew: שנה טובה (Shana tova)

New Year 2025 Wishes in Different Indian Languages

Hindi: नया साल मुबारक हो (Naya saal mubarak ho)

Bengali: শুভ নববর্ষ (Shubho Noboborsho)

Telugu: నూతన సంవత్సర శుభాకాంక్షలు (Nuthana Samvatsara Subhakankshalu or Nootana samvatsara shubhakankshalu)

Tamil: புத்தாண்டு வாழ்த்துக்கள் (Puthandu vaazhthukkal)

Kannada: ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು (Hosa varshada hardhika shubhashayagalu)

Marathi: नवीन वर्षाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा (Navin varshachya hardik shubhechha)

Malayalam: ഹാപ്പി ന്യൂ ഇയർ (Happy New Year - commonly used in English)

Gujarati: સાલ મુબારક (Saal Mubarak)

Punjabi: ਨਵਾਂ ਸਾਲ ਮੁਬਾਰਕ ਹੋਵੇ (Nava saal mubarak hove)

Odia: ନବ ବର୍ଷ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ (Nababarsha abhinandan)

Enjoy This Video on How to Wish New Year in Different Languages!

There might be multiple languages and different phrases, but the essence remains wishing the best and happiness for the person you are exchanging the festive greetings with. Wish your loved ones, your family and your friends a very Happy New Year 2025 or, in the language, you wish to share your heartfelt emotion with them.

