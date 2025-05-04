Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], May 4 (ANI/WAM): Jassim Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), expressed the Council's deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in South Asia, urging restraint, prioritisation of dialogue, and the urgent resumption of negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of India.

He condemned the terrorist attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death and injury of numerous innocent civilians, stressing the importance of peaceful means to resolve disputes in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations to safeguard security, peace and stability in the region.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the GCC's principled and consistent stance in rejecting all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

He also reiterated the GCC states' call for the international community to intensify efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions. (ANI/WAM)

