Peshawar, Oct 27 (PTI) Four policemen were killed on Wednesday after a group of unidentified gunmen attacked a police patrol van in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, officials said.

The incident occurred at Lakki Marwat district. The assailants managed to flee from the scene after killing the four policemen, police said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the incident and ordered police for the early arrest of the culprits.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. A search operation is underway, police said.

Pakistan has been witnessing scores of attacks on police personnel since the last few years. Many of the attacks have been claimed by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), commonly known as Pakistani Taliban.

Before the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, Islamabad and Kabul often accused each other of turning a blind eye to militants operating along their porous border.

