Tel Aviv [Israel] August 15 (ANI/TPS): On August 9, Israeli forces attacked and killed Nasser Musa, a key terrorist in Hamas' Rafah Brigade who served as head of the Hamas terrorist organization's military control department in the Khan Yunis area in Gaza.

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) said he was responsible for the training and qualification of the terrorists in the brigade, who planned and carried out terrorist plots against Israeli forces and Israeli civilians during the war.

Musa was a close associate of Muhammad Shabana, commander of the Rafah Brigade who was eliminated in May 2025, and also served in many positions in the Brigade, including head of military intelligence and head of the observation system.

"His elimination deepens the damage to the Rafah Brigade and the ability of Hamas terrorists to carry out terrorist plots against IDF forces in the region," said the IDF.(ANI/TPS)

