Dubai [UAE], December 1 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today met with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the sidelines of the official reception for delegations attending the 28th meeting of the UN climate summit, the Conference of the Parties (COP28).

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan welcomed His Majesty King Charles III, extolling his participation in the summit, his efforts to spur climate action, and his unflagging commitment in highlighting climate change and its dangers - environmental and economic - all across the world. Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed the shared vision of the UAE and the United Kingdom to galvanise an effective global movement that would inspire swift and decisive action to ensure a sustainable future for the planet.

Sheikh Hamdan also met with delegation chiefs during the official reception for COP28 delegations. He welcomed all the guests, wishing them success in achieving the desired strategic objectives of the summit, which is the most significant global event geared towards achieving affirmative climate action. (ANI/WAM)

