Balochistan [Pakistan], March 12 (ANI): Residents in parts of Balochistan are reportedly facing worsening hardships after authorities imposed strict restrictions in Zehri, Khuzdar district, while security forces launched a large-scale operation in the Surab region, raising concerns about the humanitarian impact on local communities.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has condemned the ongoing situation, describing the prolonged curfew in Zehri as deeply troubling for civilians. In a statement issued, BYC said the town has remained under a complete lockdown for four consecutive days, severely disrupting the lives of residents during the month of Ramadan, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the committee stated that the curfew has created serious difficulties for ordinary families who are struggling to obtain food and other essential supplies.

BYC claimed that many households were facing shortages, with children reportedly going hungry as access to markets and supplies remains restricted.

Healthcare access has also been affected. The BYC stated that patients requiring urgent medical care have been unable to travel to hospitals due to road closures and movement restrictions.

The group added that the blockade has not only isolated Zehri town but has also cut off surrounding villages, leaving thousands of people stranded and unable to move between areas.

At the same time, the organisation alleged that Pakistani security forces carried out a large-scale military operation in Laghar and nearby areas of Surab.

A significant number of soldiers entered the area with military vehicles and began conducting house-to-house searches.

During these raids, several homes were reportedly entered by force. The BYC claimed that doors and windows were broken in some cases, while household belongings and furniture were damaged during the searches.

The group also alleged that women and children were subjected to rough treatment during the operations, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

These developments have heightened concerns among residents, who are already coping with the difficulties caused by the extended curfew.

The BYC described the situation as a serious humanitarian issue affecting the civilian population.

The committee urged international organisations and human rights bodies to take notice of the situation and investigate what it described as violations of fundamental rights.

It also called for Pakistan and its institutions to be held accountable, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

