New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Congress leader Pawan Khera has questioned the government over India's ties with China and whether the status quo about patrolling points, buffer zones and grazing grounds has been restored as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri along with the Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong, "cut a cake" to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Khera even shared a picture from the event, where Misri and Xu Feihong were seen cutting the cake. He asked the government whether the de-escalation, de-mobilisation and dismantling of infrastructure created by China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have been done to India's satisfaction levels.

In a post on X, Khera stated, "Yesterday, Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri along with the Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong, cut a cake to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and China. President Murmu and PM Modi exchanged messages with their counterparts, Xi Jinping and Li Qiang respectively. Has the Indian territory - illegally occupied by PLA - been vacated?"

He further asked, "Has the status quo ante (as in April 2020) with regard to patrolling points, patrolling norms, buffer zones and grazing grounds been restored? Have the de-escalation, de-mobilisation and dismantling of infrastructure created by China on the LAC been done to our satisfaction levels? Or Has India accepted the occupation as the new normal? Or Is China eating the cake and having it too?"

On Wednesday, Xu Feihong expressed his optimism about the future of China-India relations as the two nations celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties and believe the two nations will advance bilateral relations.

In the event titled, 'Riding the East Wind, Setting Sail Anew and Opening a New Chapter in China-India Relations', the Chinese envoy expressed great pleasure over the presence of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to join on the 'commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-India diplomatic relations.'

"Today, the leaders of China and India exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized that both sides should view and handle China-India relations from a strategic and long-term perspective and seek ways for neighbouring major countries to get along in peaceful coexistence, mutual trust and mutual benefit as well as common development," he said.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the meeting between the two leaders in Kazan was instrumental in laying out a roadmap for our bilateral relations returning to a stable, predictable and amicable path. Progress in our bilateral relations will contribute not only to global stability and prosperity but also to the emergence of a multi-polar world," he added.

Highlighting both nations' ability to navigate challenges and continue growing, he affirmed, "Over the past 75 years, despite weathering ups and downs, China-India relations have always surged forward like the Yangtze and the Ganges. One learns from the past in order to understand the future, and follows the right path to go far."

India and China had reached an agreement in October on patrolling arrangements in the Depsang Plains and Demchok, two friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The understanding was reached after earlier disengagement in other friction points in eastern Ladakh following meetings at diplomatic and military levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit at Kazan in October last year. PM Modi had welcomed the agreement for complete disengagement and resolution of issues that arose in 2020 in the India-China border areas and underscored the importance of properly handling differences and disputes and not allowing them to disturb peace and tranquillity.

The meeting marked the first formal structured interaction between the two leaders in five years. PM Modi's last formal bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping was in October 2019 before the June 2020 clashes in Galwan that led to a military standoff. (ANI)

