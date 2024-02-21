Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 21 (ANI/WAM): UAE Team Emirates dominated the ITT at Al Hudayriyat Island (12.1 km) with Brandon McNulty taking first place in 13'27", followed by teammates Jay Vine (+2") and Mikkel Bjerg (+4").

There was a solid performance by Adam Yates also who put in a highly respectable time (16th, + 28").

The number 1 team in the world laid down a clear marker as the team to beat in their home race, setting a blistering pace and leaving the rest of the field in their wake as they soared to the top of the podium for stage 2.

McNulty's display further enhanced his standing as one of the top time-trialists in the world, building on impressive 2023 in which he secured his first Grand Tour stage victory, became the USA ITT National Champion, and finished a commendable fourth in the ITT World Championships.

The hat-trick was facilitated by the foresight of the team's sports directors of scheduling the start of the three riders in the early part of the day when course conditions were most favourable. (ANI/WAM)

