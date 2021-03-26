Johannesburg, Mar 26 (PTI) Internationally renowned research scientist Professor Salim Abdool Karrim has stepped down as co-chair of the South African government's COVID-19 advisory committee, after serving in the position for a year.

Karim, who became the face of COVID-19 in numerous interviews in the media, said he wanted to concentrate on his world-acclaimed research into HIV/AIDS at the Durban-based Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in South Africa, which he heads.

He also stepped down from his position on the government's COVID-19 vaccine advisory committee.

“When I accepted the appointment on 23 March 2020, little did I realise how important science would be in helping our country navigate the complexities of the coronavirus pandemic,” Karim said in his resignation letter to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, which was shared publicly.

“As the one-year anniversary of my term nears, the time has come for me to return to my HIV research and my academic commitments.”

Koleka Mlisana, Executive Manager of Academic Affairs, Research and Quality Assurance at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), has been appointed as the new co-chair of the advisory committee alongside current co-chair Marian Jacobs, who is Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Cape Town.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)