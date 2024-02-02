Washington, Feb 2 (PTI) A high-powered delegation of corporate sector executives from the US India Business Council (USIBC) led by its president Atul Keshap is travelling to Goa next week to attend the second edition of the Indian Energy Week.

The USIBC aims to create an inclusive bilateral trade environment between India and the US by serving as the voice of the industry, linking governments to businesses, and supporting long-term commercial partnerships that will nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship, create jobs, and successfully contribute to the global economy.

Also Read | Black History Month 2024 Theme, History and Significance: Know All About the Important Observance in February To Celebrate African-American History Month.

The four-day flagship Indian government event from February 6 will be joined by Shilpa Gupta, CTO India, GE Vernova, along with Keshap in leading this business delegation.

USIBC delegation engagements will include a high-level US-India Energy Transition Roundtable chaired by Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, as well as industry briefings.

Also Read | UK: Teenagers Watched Killing Videos on Dark Web Before Stabbing Trans Girl Multiple Times With Knife in Warrington.

The delegation represents a diversity of sectors like oil and gas, power and renewable energy, critical minerals, hydrogen and alternative fuels, sustainable aviation fuels, and other key areas of growth.

Keshap in a statement said the energy sector plays a significant role in the bilateral trade and economic relationship between the US and India, contributing over USD 20 billion in two-way trade and is poised to grow.

Over 2023, both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden have placed a special emphasis on the role that the US and India can play together to advance energy transition globally, he said.

“Both leaders have made collective announcements on green hydrogen, advancing electric mobility, joint investments funds to advance the deployment of renewable energy and other areas showcasing opportunities for a significant role for private sectors and governments of both countries to work closely together. USIBC remains steadfast in its commitment to being a partner in this joint effort,” Keshap said.

“By investing in advanced powering technology, enhancing local manufacturing capabilities and building a strong talent workforce, GE Vernova is excited to work with the industry leaders in defining new pathways to lead energy transition in India,” Gupta said.

Hosted and led by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India Energy Week is a critical platform for global energy businesses, startups, and thought leaders to engage directly with senior Indian government officials and the Indian corporate community in the energy sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)