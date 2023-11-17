World News | High-speed and Regional Trains Involved in an Accident in Southern Germany, Injuring Several People

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. A high-speed train and a regional train were involved in an accident in southern Germany on Friday that left several people slightly injured, police said.

Agency News PTI| Nov 17, 2023 08:56 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | High-speed and Regional Trains Involved in an Accident in Southern Germany, Injuring Several People
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Berlin, Nov 17 (AP) A high-speed train and a regional train were involved in an accident in southern Germany on Friday that left several people slightly injured, police said.

Police wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that there was a “lateral contact” between the high-speed ICE train and the regional service at Reichertshausen, between Ingolstadt and Munich.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: UN Stops Delivery of Food and Supplies to Gaza As Communications Blackout Hinders Aid Coordination.

They said that seven people were slightly injured and the trains were being evacuated. (AP)

Also Read | Ukraine Horror: Mother Makes Video of Herself Beating Crying Toddler To Extort Maintenance Money From Ex-Husband.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Comments
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Ratlam Congress Candidate Paras Saklecha Volunteers for 'Slipper Slaps' from Fakira Babaji For Good Luck; Video Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    Chhath Puja 2023 Nahay Khay Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the First Day of Chhath Mahaparv Chhath Puja 2023 Nahay Khay Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the First Day of Chhath Mahaparv
  • Videos
    Miss Universe 2023: Who Is Shweta Sharda? Know Everything About India’s Contestant At The Beauty Pageant Miss Universe 2023: Who Is Shweta Sharda? Know Everything About India’s Contestant At The Beauty Pageant
    • Close
    Search

    World News | High-speed and Regional Trains Involved in an Accident in Southern Germany, Injuring Several People

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. A high-speed train and a regional train were involved in an accident in southern Germany on Friday that left several people slightly injured, police said.

    Agency News PTI| Nov 17, 2023 08:56 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | High-speed and Regional Trains Involved in an Accident in Southern Germany, Injuring Several People
    Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

    Berlin, Nov 17 (AP) A high-speed train and a regional train were involved in an accident in southern Germany on Friday that left several people slightly injured, police said.

    Police wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that there was a “lateral contact” between the high-speed ICE train and the regional service at Reichertshausen, between Ingolstadt and Munich.

    Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: UN Stops Delivery of Food and Supplies to Gaza As Communications Blackout Hinders Aid Coordination.

    They said that seven people were slightly injured and the trains were being evacuated. (AP)

    Also Read | Ukraine Horror: Mother Makes Video of Herself Beating Crying Toddler To Extort Maintenance Money From Ex-Husband.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    A+
    A-
    World News | High-speed and Regional Trains Involved in an Accident in Southern Germany, Injuring Several People
    Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

    Berlin, Nov 17 (AP) A high-speed train and a regional train were involved in an accident in southern Germany on Friday that left several people slightly injured, police said.

    Police wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that there was a “lateral contact” between the high-speed ICE train and the regional service at Reichertshausen, between Ingolstadt and Munich.

    Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: UN Stops Delivery of Food and Supplies to Gaza As Communications Blackout Hinders Aid Coordination.

    They said that seven people were slightly injured and the trains were being evacuated. (AP)

    Also Read | Ukraine Horror: Mother Makes Video of Herself Beating Crying Toddler To Extort Maintenance Money From Ex-Husband.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    World Cup Qualifiers
    100K+ searches
    MP Election 2023
    50K+ searches
    Sapta Sagaradaache Ello
    50K+ searches
    Tiger Nageswara Rao
    50K+ searches
    Black Friday
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Google Trends Google Trends
    World Cup Qualifiers
    100K+ searches
    MP Election 2023
    50K+ searches
    Sapta Sagaradaache Ello
    50K+ searches
    Tiger Nageswara Rao
    50K+ searches
    Black Friday
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    1050.00 50.00 533.00 Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00 Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
    -->
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot