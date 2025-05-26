Paris, May 26 (PTI) Pakistan today is the common enemy globally that aids terrorists and it is high time that it is held accountable for a safer world, said Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi in Paris on Monday.

The Shiv Sena UBT leader is part of the nine-member all-party delegation led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad that arrived in the French capital at the start of their six-nation European tour to present India's perspective on its fight against terrorism.

Also Read | US Horror: Man Kills Chihuahua by Stuffing Dog in Oven, Cooks Puppy for ‘Barking Too Much’ in Alabama; Arrested.

“France is also at the receiving end of terrorism emanating out of Pakistan,” Chaturvedi told PTI.

“They (Pakistan) are aiding them (terrorists), they are training them, they are financing them, and even protecting them. So, the common enemy is terrorism and everything emanating out of Pakistan is the story that we are telling the world. It is high time that for a safer world we hold Pakistan accountable,” she said.

Also Read | 'Terrorism Is an Open Business in Pakistan', Says EAM S Jaishankar in Interview to German Newspaper FAZ.

“Whether it was Al Qaeda, whether it was the 9/11 terror attacks in the US, whether it is European nations facing terrorism, whether it is India – it is all emanating out of Pakistan, so it is high time we held them accountable,” she added.

Asked about the misinformation spread by Pakistan around the Pahalgam terrorist attacks last month and India's Operation Sindoor targeting terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the political leader from Maharashtra said: “Ultimately, people will realise this is misinformation and bombardment of whole lot of lies to try and play the victim narrative. But the world is aware, they have faced the brunt of terrorism coming from Pakistan.

“They have made it their economic model. Pakistan today is the common enemy globally that aids, helps, weaponises and hides terrorists and uses that as a tool to create terror activities globally. So that economic model needs to be thrashed and that is what we will be taking to all the European capitals that we are visiting.”

On India's stance at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) against terror group The Resistance Group (TRF), which had claimed responsibility for the April 22 attacks, Chaturvedi welcomed French support for India's response to terrorism.

“France stands in support and solidarity with whatever measures India takes with regards to handling the terrorism scourge affecting our nation. They also know that we are an important economic, strategic partner and we will use all our efforts and energy to ensure that France unequivocally takes a stance against TRF,” she said.

“Let's not forget TRF made two claims that they were responsible for this (Pahalgam attack). It was only after Pakistan Army's pressure and their political party pressure that they withdrew their statement. The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister on the floor of their Parliament have taken credit for that," she said.

"So, if UNSC is going to be influenced by a terror nation like Pakistan, then it's high time to call them out and I'm sure France will play an active role in that,” she added.

As part of India's diplomatic outreach, seven multi-party delegations are travelling to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror, especially in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

The Ravi Shankar Prasad-led European team will be heading to the Italian capital of Rome after Paris.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)