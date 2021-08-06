Hiroshima [Japan], August 6 (ANI): On the 76th anniversary of the nuclear bombing of the Japanese city of Hiroshima, the city has called to abandon the atomic deterrence.

The city organised a small-scale remembrance ceremony again this year.

Also Read | Greece Wildfires: ‘Saving Lives Top Priority’, Says Greek PM.

At 8:15 am, a moment of silence was observed at the peace memorial park. It's the same time when the city was bombed on August 6 in 1945.

In his speech, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga stressed the need to "persevere with realistic initiatives" toward nuclear disarmament amid a severe security environment and widening differences between nations' positions on the issue, Japan-based Kyodo News reported on Friday.

Also Read | China Records 80 Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Seeks to Control Coronavirus Flare-Up.

The city's Mayor Kazumi Matsui has urged the countries to shift away from nuclear deterrence to trust-building dialogue. The Mayor also urged Japan to join a UN treaty to ban nuclear weapons, Kyodo News reported.

In an aggressive attempt to force Japan to surrender during the World War II, the United States had dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, 1946. Three days later, Washington dropped another atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Nagasaki, killing thousands of people.

On August 15, six days after the Nagasaki bombing, Japan had surrendered to the allied forces bringing an end to the war from its side. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)