Munich [Germany], February 19 (ANI): Underscoring the importance of the Indo-Pacific region, EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles on Saturday said the EU has built a strategy, especially for the region because the members of the 27-member bloc believe the history of mankind will be written in the region.

He made these remarks at the panel discussion in Germany on the importance of the Indo-Pacific.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Kamala Harris Warns Russia of ‘Unprecedented’ Costs If It Invades Ukraine.

Last year, the EU adopted its Indo pacific strategy with the aim to increase engagement in the region. Through the policy, the bloc wishes to deepen its engagement with partners in the Indo-Pacific to respond to emerging dynamics that are affecting regional stability.

Speaking on the topic "Earth and Water: Intersecting Politics of Eurasia and the Indo-Pacific", the Fontelles said, "when we talk about the emergence of the Indo-Pacific... the EU believes this emergence is nothing new. Indo Pacific has been in history for centuries."

Also Read | Russia Could Be Cut Off From Financial Markets, Tech Goods in Case Moscow Attacks Ukraine, Says EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Noting that we live in a so-called instant economy, the EU Foreign Policy chief said it is important to keep the routes of navigation free in this area. "And that's why we have built this Indo-Pacific strategy because we are strongly convinced the history of mankind will be written in the Indo Pacific area in this century."

Answering a question on how the EU is planning to deal with conflicting demands in Europe and Indo-Pacific, Fontelles reminded the panelists how European powers were present in the Indo-Pacific in the past.

"We were present in this part of the world many years ago and we want to be back there because we know that our future depends on a lot of our partnerships with Indo Pacific states, not only with China but with all of them," he said.

Expressing a desire to form a partnership in the region, Fontelles said that the 27-member bloc wants to do that in the same way we have been building the European Union.

"Renouncing the wall, building together, enemies of the past has become the best neighbors of the present. And we believe it is possible to do that in the Indo Pacific, avoiding confrontation and joining forces," he said.

This panel discussion was also attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The welcome remarks were made by the Indian Ambassador to Germany P. Harish. Other panelists who spoke during the debate were Estonia Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets and US Senator Chris Coons. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)