Ambassador of India to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy

California [US], February 18 (ANI): The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy on Friday (local time) welcomed India's envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu at a reception hosted by eminent diaspora members Nachhattar and Susana Chandi at Indian Wells in California and re-conveyed his support for stronger India-US ties in the days to come.

A large gathering of over 500 comprising Congressmen (Raul Ruiz, John Duarte, Jay Obernolte, Paul Cook & Joe Baca), Speaker for the State of CA (Rendon), Representatives from States - Senators and Assembly members, Judges, Attorneys, Senior officials from local administrations, county level functionaries, Mayors and influential diaspora honoured Ambassador Sandhu at a special outreach event.

In a special gesture, Speaker Kevin McCarthy welcomed Ambassador to the great state of California. He conveyed his support and expectations for stronger India-US ties in the days to come.

The event was part of the Embassy's sustained bipartisan outreach to elected representatives and bureaucrats at a federal and sub-national level and to the industry and Indian diaspora.

Addressing the gathering, Sandhu highlighted India's journey in the last 75 years in all spheres, including politics and economy, the ongoing digital transformation and clean energy; the evolution of the India-US partnership and how it is now being spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden's vision; and the role of diaspora in fostering ties.

In his remarks, Sandhu underlined three important aspects that merit attention.

"First, India's own remarkable developmental journey overcoming numerous challenges; Second, the parallel evolution of the India-US partnership to become one of the most consequential relationships in the world and third, the exemplary role that the Indian Diaspora had played and continues to play in nurturing this relationship," said Sandhu. He noted that the India-US partnership is thriving and touching new areas of endeavour.

"TRUST between the two partners has been enhanced, as evidenced by joint initiatives like- ICET with its focus on the next Gen areas of Semiconductors, Quantum, Defence, Space, and Telecomm and regular and sustained high-level engagements incl at PM Modi & President Biden level. To cover this ground, bipartisan support for the India-US relationship in the US Congress has been a critical pillar of support. In a global scenario of uncertainty, India and India-US relations have emerged as a beacon of stability," he added.

Notably, Nachhattar and Susana Chandi are shining examples of the success stories of Indian ex-pats in the US.

Chandi was born and raised in a small village within Uttar Pradesh and was a farmer's son, while, Nachhattar moved to America in 1991 and obtained a job at a small gas station in Indio, California.

A true success story, Nachhattar, went from pumping gas and fixing tires to buying the gas station and converting it into his first franchise in just a short span.

Meanwhile, Chandi Group US owns dozens of properties and businesses throughout California, employing thousands of people and bringing much-needed services to under-served communities. (ANI)

