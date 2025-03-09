Houston, Mar 9 (PTI) A 17-year-old has become the first person in Harris County to be indicted for terrorism under a new state law, officials say.

Laith Adil Shehzad appeared in the court on Friday, wearing an orange jumpsuit and showing no apparent nervousness, even smiling at the cameras.

Prosecutors say the FBI was alerted by Meta in August 2024 about messages between Shehzad and an alleged ISIS militant jailed in the Philippines.

Court documents state Shehzad sent photos of himself holding a Glock with extended magazines via Facebook messenger on August 17. The next day, as the FBI agents arrived at his home, he allegedly dumped the gun and ammunition in a detention pond before speaking with investigators.

The prosecutors also claim that Shehzad sought guidance on martyrdom and was previously under juvenile supervision for possessing homemade explosives. The investigators believe that he was radicalized as early as 2021, at the age of 13.

Defense Attorney John Stevenson described Shehzad as young and scared, arguing that many Texas teenagers post with firearms.

"This case involves a lot of words and no one was actually harmed," he said.

Prosecutors allege that Shehzad planned an attack but was unable to carry it out because his Uber account was suspended.

A grand jury indicted Shehzad under a law targeting those who conspire to commit crimes “to intimidate or coerce the public”.

“I'm incredibly grateful to law enforcement for preventing what could have been a tragic act,” said Harris County DA Sean Teare.

Shehzad remains jailed without bond and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

