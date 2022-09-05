Baghdad [Iraq], September 5 (ANI): A massive fire has broken out in a seven-story hotel in the city of Erbil in northern Iraq on Sunday and firefighting teams are trying to contain it.

The fire on Sunday night engulfed the Plaza hotel in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region. No casualties or serious injuries were reported, reported Iraqi local media, BASNews.

The blaze broke out at around 10:00 pm (Erbil Time), the cause of which is not known yet, according to the latest updates.

Before the fire was controlled, nearly 40 people had been trapped on the roof of the hotel, but they were all rescued safely later. Local police confirmed that no people were killed or injured in the fire incident, reported BASNews.

However, Kurdistan 24 reported that the thick smoke had caused a number of people to have difficulties with breathing, and was taken to hospital. (ANI)

