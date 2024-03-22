Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Geneva [Switzerland], March 22 (ANI): Social and human rights activist Shunichi Fujiki in his intervention during the 38th meeting of the 55th General Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, shed light on the barbarity faced by the Uyghur community in Xinjiang due to Mainland China's actions.

During his intervention, Fujiki expressed grave concern about the ongoing systematic human rights abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

He highlighted China's refusal to grant access to the region, hindering independent verification of reports on systemic discrimination, mass arbitrary detention, and forced labour.

Despite these challenges, a growing body of evidence, including extensive research by NGOs, journalists, and academics, reveals a disturbing pattern of systematic human rights violations.

In his intervention Fujiki outlined China's efforts to erase the unique Uyghur identity and culture, citing mass detentions in "vocational training centers" that serve as de facto internment camps.

These facilities subject individuals to political indoctrination forced labor, and attempts at cultural assimilation.

He referenced a 2023 report by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which raised concerns about mass surveillance, restrictions on religious practices, and forced sterilizations.

Shunichi also Fujiki urged the UNHRC to take immediate action. He called for free access to Xinjiang for observers, including UN human rights experts, the release of arbitrarily detained individuals, and a comprehensive investigation into allegations of torture, forced labour, and cultural assimilation.

Additionally, Fujiki appealed to member states to enact legislation banning the import of goods produced with forced labor in Xinjiang. He emphasized the urgent need for decisive actions, as the Uyghur community continues to suffer under oppressive conditions. (ANI)

