Tel Aviv [Israel], January 24 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar slammed the International Criminal Court during a joint media appearance in Budapest with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szerto on Thursday.

"The politically corrupt International Criminal Court in The Hague has chosen, in an unprecedented manner, to act against a democratic state that is the most attacked and threatened in the world," said Sa'ar. "This is an attack on Israel's right to defend itself."

Szerto backed Israel's position against the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants targeting Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant.

The meeting touched on the specific case of Omri Miran, an Israeli-Hungarian citizen held hostage in Gaza, whose release is expected in the second phase of a ceasefire with Hamas. Saar thanked Szerto for Hungary's support in securing Miran's release.

Miran, now 47, was taken captive on October 7 from Kibbutz Nahal Oz. The last sign of life came when he appeared in a Hamas propaganda video released in April 2024.

The first phase of the ceasefire is supposed to see a total of 33 Israeli hostages freed over six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in Israel. The exact number will depend on how many are alive. Israelis celebrated the return of the first three, Doron Steinbrecher, Romi Gonen and Emily Damari, on Sunday.

The fate of the remaining 65 hostages, including Miran, will be determined by negotiations to begin on the 16th day of the ceasefire. Critics say the phased approach condemns hostages not freed in the beginning to open-ended captivity and undermines Israel's war gains.

Saar also updated Szerto on developments in Syria and Lebanon, where a two-month ceasefire with Hezbollah is due to expire on Sunday. Sa'ar also warned of the Houthi threat to Red Sea shipping and urged Budapest to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization following the U.S.

The International Criminal Court issued unprecedented arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November, the first time warrants have been issued against leaders from a democratic country. Both officials would be liable for arrest if they travel to countries that are party to the ICC.

The court also issued a warrant for Hamas commander Mohammed Deif. Although he was killed in an airstrike in July, Hamas never confirmed Deif's death.

Israel is not a member of the ICC and does not recognize its jurisdiction. The ICC charter prohibits the court from prosecuting nationals of countries with independent judiciaries.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 94 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. (ANI/TPS)

