Washington [US], Aug 15 (ANI): The Embassy of India in the United States celebrated India's 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

Ambassador of India to the US Ambassador of India to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the national flag at India House as well.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case | M Sivasankar, Ex-Principal Secretary to CM, Questioned by ED for 5 Hours: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 15, 2020.

"We are confronted with a pandemic of an unprecedented scale. The last few months have been challenging and we are adapting to a new normal. Thanks to technology, we can engage with each other virtually," he said.

Sandhu added that India is "on the march in our fight against the pandemic". "A nationwide collective effort has helped us put in systems to face the public health challenge. We are grateful to the efforts of doctors and healthcare workers who are real heroes," the Indian envoy to the US added. (ANI)

Also Read | Fatima Jinnah Women University Website Hacked on Indian Independence Day 2020; Greetings, Message of 'Mandir Lahore, Karachi Mei Banayenge' Pasted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)