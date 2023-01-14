Vienna [Austria], January 14 (ANI): International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will travel to Ukraine next week, where he will visit nuclear power plants to deploy experts, the IAEA said.

"Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will be in Ukraine next week to establish a continuous presence of nuclear safety and security experts at all the country's nuclear power facilities, significantly stepping up the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to help prevent a nuclear accident during the current military conflict," the UN agency said in a statement.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Won’t Fight Russia’s 2024 Election, Might Name Successor and Settle in His Black Sea Palace With Pole Dancing Room: Report.

The Director General will travel to the South Ukraine and Rivne Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs) as well as to the Chornobyl site to launch the missions consisting of two IAEA experts at each of the facilities.

It said that a new team of three IAEA experts arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP this week to replace the previous team that had been there for several weeks .

Also Read | Voice of Global South Summit 2023: India’s G20 Presidency Agenda Will Prioritize Globalization Paradigm Focused on Vulnerable Populations, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

"It is the fifth IAEA team at the site since the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) was established on 1 September last year," the agency noted.

The IAEA chief will also meet with officials in Kyiv during his visit to Ukraine to discuss the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP, according to the agency.

"I remain determined to make the much-needed protection zone a reality as soon as possible. My consultations with Ukraine and Russia are making progress, albeit not as fast as they should. I remain hopeful that we will be able to agree and implement the zone soon," Grossi said.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the ZNPP is Europe's largest nuclear power plant by the number of units and output.

After the start of the Ukraine conflict in February last year, the station and surrounding area went under the control of the Russian forces and have since been shelled multiple times. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the attacks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)