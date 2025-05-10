Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 10 (ANI/WAM): The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) has decided to exempt nationals of the brotherly Republic of Sudan from incurring fines on their residency and entry permits.

Reflecting the UAE's keenness to alleviate the consequences of the exceptional circumstances currently facing Sudan, the decision aligns with the UAE's long-standing commitment to supporting brotherly nations and offering humanitarian aid during crises. It further underscores the country's role as a beacon of tolerance and human solidarity.

ICP clarified that this decision takes effect on May 19, 2025, and will remain valid until the end of the current year. Sudanese nationals with outstanding fines can regularise their status and submit renewal applications via the ICP's official digital platforms. These processes will be streamlined and flexible, with the incurred fines waived.

ICP noted that the decision aligns with national efforts to strengthen social and humanitarian well-being for UAE residents. It also reflects the wise leadership's commitment to compassion and generosity, embodying the UAE's core message of promoting humanity and peace. (ANI/WAM)

