Tel Aviv [Israel], November 24 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) eliminated the commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis naval force, Amar Abu Jallah.

Abu Jallah was killed in an air strike.

Also Read | Mysterious Pneumonia Outbreak in China: No Detection of ‘Unusual or Novel Pathogens’ in Surge of Respiratory Illnesses, China Tells WHO.

Amar Abu Jallah said the Israel Defence Forces were involved from the beginning of the fighting in Gaza in sending a number of attempted naval attacks that were thwarted by Israeli forces.

Also, among other things, under the direction of an IDF naval intelligence ship, weapons warehouses, tunnel sites near the coast, training posts and observation posts of the terrorist organisation Hamas were located and destroyed. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Dublin Stabbing: Riots Erupt as Angry Protesters Clash With Police, Set Car Ablaze After Knife Attack (Watch Videos).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)