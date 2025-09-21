Tel Aviv [Israel], September 21 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Air Force struck around 100 targets in the Gaza Strip within the last day, according to an official announcement. These included tunnels, weapon depots, operative cells, and other infrastructure used by terrorist groups.

According to Hamas, "at least 34 people were killed" in Israeli strikes in Gaza over the previous 24 hours.

Also Read | H-1B Visa Fee Hike: US Issues Clarification, Says 'One-Time Fee' Applies for New Petitions, Not Renewals or Current Visa Holders.

In Gaza City, the 98th Division has continued to expand its operations, and has destroyed Hamas infrastructure, including tunnel shafts, booby-trapped buildings, and positions used by terrorists. Several Hamas operatives, including field commanders, were also killed.

The IDF says that the 162nd Division, which is operating in Gaza City, killed several more operatives, including through a drone strike, and destroyed Hamas infrastructure.

Also Read | H-1B Visa Fee Hike: US Decision To Impose USD 100,000 Annual Fee on Visa Likely To Have Humanitarian Consequences, Says MEA.

Further north, the IDF says that the 99th Division's forces have carried out strikes on several Hamas sites and killed operatives. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)