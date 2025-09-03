PoJK [Pakistan], September 3 (ANI): People in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) are raising alarm over illegal constructions in PoJK. An official in PoJK, Khalid Mahmood Mirza, has raised concerns that the unchecked rise of the illegal construction along natural watercourses is creating dangerous consequences for communities across the region.

He further highlighted the urgent need to improve urban drainage systems and remove barriers that obstruct the natural flow of water, arguing that poor planning is intensifying the region's vulnerability to disasters.

Citing past tragedies, the official, Khalid Mahmood Mirza, recalled the devastating earthquake of October 8, 2005, which destroyed vast swathes of government and private property and claimed nearly 46,000 lives. Despite two decades passing since that calamity, the scars of destruction remain visible in education and infrastructure.

"Even today, around 150,000 children in the region are still waiting for proper school buildings and safe roofs," he noted, pointing to the slow pace of rehabilitation.

The situation, Mirza explained, is further compounded by recurring natural disasters, including floods, cloudbursts, and landslides.

These calamities not only devastate lives and property but also drain financial resources that could otherwise be invested in rebuilding schools, roads, and hospitals. With funds stretched thin, long-term recovery remains elusive, leaving many communities trapped in cycles of vulnerability.

Urban expansion without regulation has added to the crisis. "When natural water channels are encroached upon, the risk of urban flooding multiplies," Mirza emphasised, calling for decisive government action against unlawful construction and for comprehensive urban planning. He urged policymakers, civil society, and local communities to recognise the grave risks posed by ignoring environmental realities.

According to Mirza, disaster resilience requires not only immediate relief measures but also forward-looking investment in infrastructure, education, and climate adaptation.

"If drainage systems are upgraded, illegal encroachments removed, and resources allocated wisely, we can reduce future losses and protect the lives of our people," he stated. (ANI)

