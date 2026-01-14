Mumbai, January 14: Mahindra today announced the opening of bookings for its newest SUVs - the XEV 9S and XUV 7XO. The company announced a milestone of 93689 consolidated bookings across both vehicles with a booking value of over INR 20500 crore (calculated at ex-showroom price) till 2.00 PM on January 14, 2026.

Mahindra has consistently led India’s SUV growth story by building category-defining products and scaling them with strong manufacturing and product innovation. With the XEV 9S and XUV 7XO, Mahindra is further strengthening its leadership by offering customers compelling choices across electric, diesel and petrol powertrains, aligned to distinct usage needs and evolving preferences in the authentic SUV segment. Mahindra XUV 7XO Bookings Open in India Today; Check Time, Price, Specifications and Features.

Delivery Timelines (In a phased manner across dealerships):

XEV 9S: Starting week of January 26, 2026

XUV 7XO: Commenced from today

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 324000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility SUVs, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate. Mahindra XUV 7XO Price, Specifications and Features.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

