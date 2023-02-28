New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): International Labour Organization (ILO) G20 Sherpa Richard Marc Samans, Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira and his Mauritius counterpart Alan Ganoo arrived in India on Tuesday to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting scheduled to be held on March 1-2.

The ministers will also attend Raisina Dialogue 2023 in the national capital.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, took to his official Twitter handle to inform about the arrival of ministers. Bagchi tweeted, "Arrivals for the 1st #G20India Foreign Ministers' Meeting have begun! Welcoming FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil, FM Alan Ganoo of Mauritius and @ILO G20 Sherpa Richard Marc Samans to New Delhi for the G20 FMM to be held on 1-2 Mar 2023. Ministers will also attend #RaisinaDialogue2023."

Raisina Dialogue is all set to take place at the Taj Palace Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, from March 2-4. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be the chief guest and keynote Speaker at the 8th Raisina Dialogue 2023, according to the MEA.

Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, is travelling to India and Malaysia this week.

In a statement on February 27, Wong said she looks forward to meeting her counterparts at the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in New Delhi. She will also attend the Raisina Dialogue 2023.

Wong said she looks forward to working with her counterparts on how they can address contemporary international challenges, including strengthening the multilateral system, food and energy security, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. She stated that Australia strongly supports India's G20 Presidency and welcomes India's ambitious, action-oriented G20 agenda under the theme 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

In a statement, Penny Wong said, "While in New Delhi, I will also attend the 2023 Raisina Dialogue, India's premier forum for addressing the most challenging issues facing our regional and global community", adding, "This year is an important milestone in Australia's bilateral relationship with India, with many high-level Ministerial visits between our two countries." (ANI)

