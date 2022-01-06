New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has banned foreign diplomats from meeting ministers without prior permission, reported Pakistan's vernacular media.

In the cabinet, a decision has been taken that no foreign diplomats will meet any minister without prior information to the foreign ministry.

The foreign diplomats can meet ministers after clearance and in the meeting, a representative of the foreign ministry will also remain present, said Pakistan's vernacular media.

It came as the controversial foreign funding debate had been going round in Pakistan with the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) headed by Imran Khan remaining under pressure.

The report compiled by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s on PTI's funding has found that the party is guilty of concealing 53 bank accounts regarding public funding, according to Daily Times.

If the PTI is as confident about the order in its house it should honour its word and lend the helping hand to auditors. Information about over Rs 300 million missing from the bank statements should be accounted for. as per the demands of the Pakistan opposition, according to Daily Times. (ANI)

