Islamabad [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): As Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan explores his options after Pakistan Supreme Court restored the National Assembly and ordered a vote on the no-confidence motion against him, the PM met with Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, the chief of country's intelligence agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), on Friday.

The ISI Chief visited the Prime Minister on Friday, a day after the Supreme Court of Pakistan gave its verdict and discussed the prevailing situation of the country and key security issues.

Imran Khan also held a meeting of PTI's political committee on the same day. Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, and Sheikh Rashed attended the meeting. It also saw the presence of Hammad Azahar, Farrukh Habib, Shaukat Tarin, and Babar Awan, reported Samaa News.

In the meeting, discussion about the future line of action took place. The members also deliberated on a campaign to reach out to the public.

PTI committee has decided to hold public gathering across all districts of the country and raise awareness about the "foreign conspiracy" to topple Imran Khan government.

This comes at a time when Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the ruling of the Deputy Speaker which rejected the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government and gave directions for holding sitting of the National Assembly "not later than 10:30 am on April 9" for the no-trust vote.

The court set aside all the subsequent steps taken after the rejection of the no-confidence vote and reinstated the National Assembly.

It also declared that the Prime Minister and federal ministers, ministers of state, advisers, etc, stand restored to their respective offices as on April 3.

The top court further ruled that the National Assembly session on the no-confidence motion must be held on Saturday and must not be adjourned until a vote on the motion. (ANI)

