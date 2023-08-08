Islamabad [Pakistan], August 8 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s counsel Naeem Haider Panjotha has claimed that his client has been provided C-class facilities and kept in "poor condition" in Attock jail, Geo News reported.

Panjotha added that the PTI chairman was ready to spend the rest of his life in prison, the report stated further.

Elaborating on the poor conditions of the cell where the PTI chief is lodged, the lawyer said it was infested with flies and bugs.

“The PTI chairman says he is ready to spend the remainder of his life in jail,” the lawyer added.

Panjotha, the PTI chief’s counsel, make the remark on Monday after meeting Khan.

The deposed Prime Minister was arrested on August 5 after a district and sessions court in the federal capital convicted him for corrupt practices related to the state gift depository — allegations which he denies.

"Charges of misdeclaration of assets have been proven against PTI chairman," Judge Humayun Dilawar wrote in his judgment, handing Khan three years in jail, along with a fine of PKR 100,000, while issuing an arrest warrant for his immediate arrest.

After his arrest, Khan was moved to Attock jail.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, Khan’s lawyer said the former Prime Minister, who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote last year, was provided with a small room “which has an open washroom”.

Panjotha informed further that Khan told him that police did not show him a warrant at the time of arrest and tried to break the door of his wife Bushra Bibi's room.

The PTI chief stated further that he should be allowed to meet his wife in prison, the counsel added.

Panjotha said the appeal against the trial court verdict will be filed on Tuesday and the PTI chief has signed the power of attorney.

Earlier, on Monday, the PTI petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to transfer Imran Khan from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail, adding that given his "education, habits and social and political status", he ought to be provided better or A-class facilities in jail.

"Since childhood, the petitioner is from an affluent family, and later due to his education, habits, and social and political status in the society, has got accustomed to a better mode of life... is a graduate of Oxford University, UK and the ... captain of Pakistan national Cricket...," the petition read.

"Keeping in view the petitioner's social and political status, his education, and his being accustomed to a better living style, the Petitioner was entitled to A-class facilities in terms of Rule 243 read with Rule 248 of Pakistan Prison Rules," it added. (ANI)

