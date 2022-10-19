Islamabad [Pakistan], October 19 (ANI): On Tuesday, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan took a sharp dig at Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa over the arrest of Senator Azam Swati who blamed the general for legitimising corruption in the country.

Saying that the army chief seems quicker to anger than he (Imran) is, the PTI Chief made the remarks during a meeting with the delegation of the National Press Club and the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists at his Banigala Residence, reported Dawn.

Khan made this statement while responding to a question by a journalist, who asked him why he gets angry over every news report against him.

Time and again, PTI chief Imran Khan and his party have openly bashed the military leadership in the country since they were ousted from power in April, leaving no chance for any negotiations with the security establishment, which is why the Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has clarified on various instances that he has distanced the military from the country's politics, according to Islam Khabar.

Despite his controversial ousting in April this year, Khan continues to remain the most popular political leader in Pakistan. Moreover, PTI has won in the recently held by-elections in different parts of the country, especially in Punjab province.

However, another major issue for Khan taking a sharp dig at Pakistan Army is Azam Khan Swati's arrest. In August this year, Shahbaz Gill, senior PTI leader and close aide of Imran Khan, was arrested for sedition and other charges for remarks made during a TV show.

Notably, direct clashes between Khan and the security establishment will create more political chaos in Pakistan, further burdening the country's faltering economy, Islam Khabar reported. (ANI)

