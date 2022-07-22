Islamabad [Pakistan], July 22 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has warned institutions of severe "consequences" if the public mandate was "stolen" in the Punjab Chief Minister's election on Friday.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Imran Khan said that he won't be able to "hold back" the public if their vote was "disrespected".

He made the remarks during an address to the nation on Thursday, Dawn newspaper reported.Lambasting the incumbent Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, Imran Khan said that his party "will never" contest general elections under the current CEC, as he called him "dishonest and anti-PTI".

The former Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the CEC of being biased during the Daska by-elections last year, saying that he had ordered re-polling on the seat to ensure the PTI's defeat.

"This election watchdog chief also turned a blind eye to Supreme Court orders on our plea in the Senate election case," Imran said.

Ahead of Friday's election, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over the parliamentary party meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), local media reported.

The parties have claimed a majority over each other, The Nation reported, adding that the meeting was attended by 186 members of the provincial assembly, while Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari did not participate in the meeting.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan alleged that Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was offering PKR 500 million to PTI's Punjab Assembly lawmakers to buy their votes, and he should be jailed over this act.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chairman said that currently, we are experiencing the same situation in Lahore as we saw horse trading in Sindh House, adding that the mastermind behind the current wave of horse trading is Asif Zardari and he is offering MPAs Rs 500 million to buy their votes.

"Zardari got NRO for his corruption and now buying votes with looted wealth, he should be jailed," the former PM said.

In another Tweet, he penned that "Horse trading is not only an attack on our democracy but also the moral fabric of our society."

Notably, Imran Khan's party on Sunday made a "clean sweep" in the crucial Punjab assembly by-polls, in a major blow to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif whose Chief Minister son Hamza Shehbaz is all set to lose his post. (ANI)

