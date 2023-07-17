Peshawar, Jul 17 (PTI) Pakistan's former defence minister Pervez Khattak, a close aide of ousted prime minister Imran Khan, on Monday said he has formed a new party - 'Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians'.

Khattak, who served as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's secretary general and chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the PTI government, quit the post of the party's provincial president soon after the May 9 mayhem. However, the party last week terminated his membership over his failure to respond to a "show cause notice".

Also Read | Russia Terminates Black Sea Grain Export Deal, Kremlin Says Agreement Concerning Moscow Not Fulfilled.

The 73-year-old leader announced the formation of the new party in Peshawar at an event attended by scores of ex parliamentarians of the PTI.

He claimed support of over 57 former parliamentarians including ex-chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mehmud Khan (2018-2022). Several former provincial ministers including Mehmud Khan and Shaukat Ali Yusafzai are also among those joining the Khattak camp.

Also Read | Heat Wave Bakes Southern Europe, Sparking Warnings to Stay Inside, Drink Water and Limit Exercise.

Khattak said that the majority of the former lawmakers of PTI have quit the party due to May 9 tragic episodes in the country.

"We strongly condemn the May 9 incidents in which military installations were attacked and ransacked by the PTI workers across the country," Khattak said.

The anti-state narrative by the PTI supremo damaged the party in its stronghold Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa which it ruled for around 10 years (2013-2022).

Political pundits believe that the formation of the 'PTI Parliamentarians' in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa by Khattak will marginalise Khan's party in the province.

He was not on good terms with Khan since May 9 incidents and constantly targeted party leadership for not condemning the May 9 violence.

Khattak remained the chief minister of KPK from 2013-2018 as PTI had won the state elections with majority in 2013 general elections.

In 2013, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was the only province in the country which voted PTI to power. In the 2013 elections, PML-N formed a government in the centre, PPP in Sindh and JUIF coalition in Balochistan.

Khattak is a senior politician of the KPK who also served in PPP and remained provincial minister during previous governments.

Formation of PTI Parliamentarians at this time when the country is heading towards general elections likely in October/November will certainly give a big blow to PTI's popularity in the province.

PTI had made a remarkable score in the 2018 general elections as it secured over 100 seats in a house of 145.

The development comes as the PTI remains embattled, with its chairman facing several cases and a threat of disqualification, while several party leaders leaving him following May 9 - the day PTI workers attacked army installations.

Khan's former aides have also dented his party in Punjab as Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan, and other people considered close to the PTI chief had formed the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party in June.

The launch of 'PTI Parliamentarians' was marred by the detention of two reporters who were taken into custody for violating a ban on the media coverage of the event.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)