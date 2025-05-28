Islamabad, May 28 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated his willingness to hold talks with India, saying the two sides must sit together and address issues, including Kashmir, water and terrorism.

Sharif made the comments while addressing the Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit, attended by presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev, in Lachin, Azerbaijan.

It was his second such statement this week to push for talks between India and Pakistan. In Tehran, Sharif on Monday said he was ready to talk with India "to resolve all disputes".

India has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

"We must sit together and talk for the sake of peace…There are issues that demand immediate attention and must be addressed through dialogue,” Dawn newspaper quoted Sharif as saying at the trilateral summit in Lachin.

"I have said in all humility that we want peace in the region […] and that requires talks on the table on issues which need urgent attention and amicable resolution, that is the issue of Kashmir according to the resolutions of the United Nations and the Security Council and as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir," he said.

"I have said in all earnest that if India wants to talk on countering terrorism in sincerity of purpose, Pakistan would be willing to talk to India on this issue as well," he added.

Sharif also expressed willingness to resume trade with India.

He also criticised India's decision to keep the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, saying it is a lifeline for the people of Pakistan, for their agricultural use, drinking and many other purposes.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7. It was followed by Pakistan's attempt to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

