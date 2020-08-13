Washington [US], August 13 (ANI): Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris on Wednesday ripped into President Donald Trump for his "mismanagement of coronavirus" and vowed to defeat him to repair the racial divisions that have roiled the country.

Biden and Harris, dressed in royal blue suits donning masks inside a high school gymnasium in Wilmington, appeared for the first time as running mates at an election campaign event, which came a day after Biden picked Harris as his running mate, The Hill reported.

Biden cornered Trump for attacking Harris by calling her "nasty" and "a leftwing fanatic."

"Is anyone surprised Donald Trump has a problem with strong women?," Biden said.

Biden and Harris both blamed Trump for the racial unrest that has disturbed the country following the police killing of George Floyd.

"Remember what it felt like to see those neo-Nazis, those white supremacists coming out of the fields holding those torches, the veins bulging and pouring into the streets of an historic American city spewing the same vile things you heard in Hitler's Germany?" Biden said.

Harris too attacked Trump and accused him of stoking racial divisions and saying that he could have prevented scores of coronavirus deaths.

"The president's mismanagement of the pandemic has plunged us into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and we are experiencing a moral reckoning with racism and system injustice that has brought a new conscience into the streets of our country," Harris said. "America is crying out for leadership."

"[Trump] inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden. And then, like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground," she added. (ANI)

