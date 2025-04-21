US Vice President JD Vance arrived in India with his wife, Usha Vance, and their three children as part of a week-long visit to Italy and India from April 18 to 24. While official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visits to New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra are on the agenda, it was the Second Family’s warm embrace of Indian culture that drew early attention. Vance’s two sons wore traditional kurtas, and his daughter looked elegant in a salwar suit as they arrived, earning admiration across social media. JD Vance India Visit: Accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and Children, US Vice President Arrives at Palam Airport for His First Official Visit, Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour (Watch Videos)

US Vice President JD Vance Receives Grand Welcome

A very warm welcome to @VP JD Vance, @SLOTUS Mrs. Usha Vance, & the U.S. 🇺🇸 delegation to 🇮🇳! Received by Minister of Railways and I&B @AshwiniVaishnaw at the airport. The Official Visit (21–24 Apr) spanning Delhi, Jaipur & Agra is expected to further deepen the India–U.S.… pic.twitter.com/EAb8eto33N — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 21, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, along with their children welcomed at Palam airport. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw received the Vice President. pic.twitter.com/ocXCXOdmgQ — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025

JD Vance’s Children Win Hearts in Indian Attire

#WATCH | Delhi: Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, along with their children, at Palam airport. Vice President JD Vance is on his first official visit to India and will meet PM Modi later today. pic.twitter.com/LBDQES2mz1 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)