Kathmandu, Nov 2 (PTI) Nepal's top election official said on Wednesday that the people holding public positions should seek prior approval from the poll body while attending an election campaign as he directed political parties and candidates to organise public meetings and rallies in the course of electioneering starting from Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya said that political parties are allowed to hold the second round of the election campaign from Thursday for the November 20 federal and provincial polls.

Also Read | Alexander Pisarev Dies After ‘Eating Poisonous Watermelon’! Russian MMA Fighter Passes Away in Sleep, Wife Being Treated for Suspected Food Poisoning.

Thapaliya also urged the parties and candidates to protect the sanctity of the election and comply with the election code of conduct. He also said that the Election Commission has so far asked for clarifications from 71 individuals and organisations in connection with violation of the election code of conduct.

Nepal is going for elections for the federal Parliament as well as the provincial assemblies on November 20. The elections will be important for Nepal to consolidate the democratic process and maintain stability in the landlocked Himalayan country.

Also Read | Pakistan Seeks Explanation From Russia on Senator Igor Morozov's Nuclear Weapons Claim.

Out of a total of 275 members of the Federal Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting while the remaining 110 will be elected through proportionate method. Similarly, out of a total of 550 members of the Provincial Assembly, 330 will be elected directly and 220 will be elected through proportionate method.

Thapaliya said that the election commission expected all sides' participation in the election and necessary coordination is being maintained with various security agencies to curb the possible election-disturbing activities.

The commission is working in collaboration with the companies of respective social sites to regulate them in view of the possibility of the spread of disinformation, misinformation, hate speech and propaganda in an organised way to meet the vested political interests during the election period, Thapaliya said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has decided to make 100 polling centres friendly for physically handicapped people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)