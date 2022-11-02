Mumbai, November 2: Alexander Pisarev, Russian MMA fighter has passed away at the age of 33. According to reports, Pisarev, Russia's MMA star allegedly died after "eating poisonous watermelon". Reportedly, the incident came to light after Alexander Pisarev's father found his son and daughter-in-law father unconscious at their apartment in Moscow.

According to multiple reports, Alexander Pisarev died due to food poisoning after the 33-year-old MMA star ate a poisoned watermelon. The Russian MMA star has had five professional fights and a record of 3-2 in his career so far. Speaking about Pisarev's death, an unidentified person of his Tomahawk team told local media in Russia, "Alexander Pisarev died in his sleep and did not have any chronic health problems. According to preliminary data, death was the result of food poisoning." Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease and Pancreatic Cancer, Claim Reports.

Several media reports have claimed that the 33-year-old MMA star died after he ate a poisonous watermelon. Shockingly, Pisarev's wife also ate the watermelon besides eating many other products. Reports suggest that she has been admitted to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

In a report in the Mail Online, Igor Vladimirovich, Pisarev's father said that he was shocked to find that his son was not breathing when he returned to the apartment after walking their dog. "I looked into the room - Alexander and his wife were sleeping. I came closer and then realised that my son was no longer breathing." As per reports, an autopsy reports will help to determine the cause of the MMA star's death. Vladimir Putin Recruiting Russian Prisoners With HIV, Hepatitis in His ‘Private Army’ for Ukraine War: Reports.

After Alexander Pisarev's death came to light, the Moscow Region Investigative Committee said, "In Balashikha, an investigation was organized into the death of an athlete as a result of poisoning." It must be noted that Pisarev, who was a former Moscow champion in hand-to-hand combat, reached the final of the MMA European Championships.

