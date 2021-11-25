New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): In a veiled dig at Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said there have been repeated attempts to deliberately bring bilateral issues into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and noted that it violates the well-established principles and norms of SCO Charter.

Addressing the 20th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, the minister said India considers the SCO as an important regional group to promote cooperation in various fields based on universally recognized international norms, good governance, rule of law, openness, transparency and equality.

"It is unfortunate to note that there have been repeated attempts to deliberately bring bilateral issues into SCO. This violates the well-established principles and norms of SCO Charter. Such acts are counterproductive to the spirit of consensus and cooperation that define this organization and should be condemned," he said.

Pakistan has attempted to raise the Kashmir issue at SCO meetings on several occasions in the last few years. Last year in September, Ajit Doval stormed out of the SCO's virtual meeting of national security advisors after Pakistan showed a "fictitious" map violating the agenda of the gathering.

In a reference to China's Belt and Road Initiative, Jaishankar said any serious connectivity initiative must be consultative, transparent and participatory and conform to principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said India today is an emerging economic force at the global level and despite the economic devastation caused by COVID-19, the country's agile response in fighting the pandemic and ensuring economic stability has been noteworthy.

He said India believes that greater connectivity is an economic force-multiplier that has acquired greater salience in the post-Covid era.

"However, any serious connectivity initiative must be consultative, transparent and participatory. It must conform to the most basic principle of international law - respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," Jaishankar said.

The minister said India has been taking steps to operationalize the Chabahar port in Iran to provide secure and commercially viable access to the sea for Central Asian countries.

"We have also proposed to include the Chabahar port in the framework of International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). I would like to reaffirm India's commitment to cooperate, plan, invest and build physical and digital connectivity in the SCO region," he said.

The minister, who addressed the event through video conference, said the socio-political impact of COVID-19 is far from over and has exposed the weakness of global institutions.

"This is the time to bring in much-needed reforms to our global institutions, including the WHO, and rework our development strategies to face a post-COVID-19 world. For this, we need a Reformed and Reinvigorated Multilateralism that reflects today's realities, which gives voice to all stakeholders, addresses contemporary challenges and puts human beings at the centre of our thought and policies," he said. (ANI)

