Peshawar, Jan 10 (PTI) An independent candidate contesting for Pakistan's upcoming general elections was killed along with his two companions on Wednesday by unknown gunmen in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Malik Kaleemullah, a candidate from the PK 104 Miran Shah constituency of the North Waziristan tribal district, was ambushed by unknown assailants when he was on his way back home with two friends near Tappi village.

All three were killed, and the attackers managed to flee from the scene after committing the murder, police said.

The bodies have been shifted to Muran Shah Hospital for postmortem, and police have registered a case against the unknown accused and started investigations.

The motives behind the assassination of the candidate are not known yet.

Pakistan goes to polls on February 8 and has seen a spike in terror incidents in recent days, particularly in the restive northwest.

On Sunday, at least four people were killed and three others injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on two vehicles in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to a recent report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) think tank, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the most affected by terror attacks in November, recording 51 attacks with 54 deaths and 81 injuries.

