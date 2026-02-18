New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): At the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, conversations around artificial intelligence extended beyond policy corridors and corporate boardrooms to the next generation of innovators.

The event, which brought together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and students, highlighted not only India's growing ambitions in AI but also the importance of building a bridge between rapid technological development and public understanding.

Speaking at the summit, Rudra Chaudhuri, Vice President at Observer Research Foundation, underscored the visible enthusiasm among young attendees. Reflecting on his experience at the venue, he said, "Yesterday I went and spent 90 minutes walking around the summit, and I think for me the biggest part of the summit was to see busloads of schoolchildren and college kids swarm the area, the expos, and ask all the relevant questions. That's what this Impact Summit is beginning to capture - a connection between the technology, which at the moment has totally outstripped the deployment, and people and if that bridge can be built through this summit, one way or the other, it's a great success."

His remarks point to a critical challenge facing the AI ecosystem in India: while innovation is accelerating at a remarkable pace, public understanding and institutional deployment often lag behind. The presence of students engaging directly with exhibitors and experts suggested a growing curiosity about how AI tools are built, deployed, and governed.

The summit showcased advancements in machine learning applications, public-sector AI integration, and startup-led innovation. Industry representatives discussed how AI is being used in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and urban governance. At the same time, panel discussions addressed ethical considerations, data governance, and the long-term societal implications of automation.

Chaudhuri also highlighted the delicate balance required between fostering innovation and introducing regulation. "We need a balance for innovation. If you look at the messaging and the actual templates coming out of the Indian government at the moment, it's very pro-innovation. But at some point, governments and regulation will catch up with this stuff. But that's a balance that has to be struck. We can't be over-regulating a sector that we don't understand."

His comments reflect a broader policy debate underway in India and globally. Governments are grappling with how to regulate emerging technologies without stifling growth or discouraging investment. In India, the policy approach so far has emphasized enabling frameworks, startup support, and research incentives, positioning the country as a competitive player in the global AI landscape. (ANI)

