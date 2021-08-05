New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Senior diplomat Akhilesh Mishra has been appointed as the country's next High Commissioner to Ireland, External Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday.

Mishra was the 1989 IFS-batch officer and is on special duty in the foreign ministry at present.

He is expected to take up the charge shortly.

"Shri Akhilesh Mishra (IFS: 1989), presently Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Ireland. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the statement read. (ANI)

