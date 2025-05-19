India receives WHO recognition for eliminating trachoma at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva. (Photo: ANI)

Geneva [Switzerland], May 19 (ANI): At the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus awarded India the Certificate of Elimination of Trachoma as a Public Health Problem.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) stated that this recognition highlights India's sustained efforts in disease elimination, its focus on preventive healthcare, and its continued commitment to the vision of Health For All.

The milestone was announced during India's participation in the 78th World Health Assembly, which officially began on May 19 in Geneva. According to a post shared by the MoHFW on X, the Indian delegation is being led by Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

"Today marks the commencement of the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva. The Indian delegation, led by Punya Salila Srivastava... is actively participating in the Assembly, reflecting India's continued commitment to strengthening global health systems and advancing international collaboration," the ministry said.

India's presence at the World Health Assembly underscores its larger role in global health governance. The delegation's active involvement aligns with India's consistent efforts in supporting multilateral health initiatives and highlights the nation's leadership in public health challenges, including neglected tropical diseases such as trachoma.

The 78th World Health Assembly is scheduled to run from May 19 to 27 under the theme "One World for Health."

According to WHO, May 19 marked the official opening, with deliberations on the Pandemic Agreement scheduled later in the day.

May 20 is expected to see the adoption of the agreement and discussion on the Proposed Programme Budget for 2026-2027. Additional highlights include a Ministerial Roundtable on data and sustainable financing on May 21, and the presentation of public health prizes and awards on May 23.

The Philippines' Teodoro Javier Herbosa has been elected President of the 78th World Health Assembly. One of the Assembly's major challenges this year is reconciling a large funding shortfall ahead of the next two-year programme budget.

With the United States' intended withdrawal from WHO further impacting finances, a proposed 20 per cent hike in mandatory member contributions is on the table but remains uncertain. Broader staffing and governance reforms are also expected to be discussed. (ANI)

