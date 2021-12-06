New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): As India and Bangladesh celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that both countries will cooperate increasingly in the digital space.

"India and Bangladesh will cooperate increasingly, as the pandemic cooperation between healthcare professionals has shown, in the digital space," Shringla said during the 50th anniversary of India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA).

Also Read | US Vows To Strengthen Ties With Countries in Pacific Region Amid Threats From China.

"A newer generation will find newer issues to work upon. Fintech, digital payment solutions and digital enablers fostered by programmes, such as the JAM - Jan Dhan Aadhar Mobile, trinity, UPI, digital, India Stack are future areas of cooperation. IT parks are being built in 12 districts in Bangladesh to further cooperation in this domain," added Shringla.

The Foreign Secretary also said that the healthcare sector has always been an important area of bilateral engagement between India and Bangladesh.

Also Read | Nepal Detects First Two Cases of COVID-19 Variant Omicron.

"Healthcare has always been an important area of bilateral engagement, contemporary initiatives, such as Ayushman Bharat and Jal Jeevan, provide newer areas to work together," said Shringla.

Shringla also said that Maitri Diwas marks the trust that people of both countries share with each other.

"Maitri Diwas marks trust that our nations and people share with each other, it signifies faith that both nations and people have a better tomorrow and exhibits a shared determination to work towards it," stated Shringla.

He further said, "It is a great honour for me to join the celebration of the Maitri Diwas today, closely translated, this means 'Friendship day'," said Shringla, adding that, "Maitri Diwas has a much deeper connotation."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he is looking forward to continuing working with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen ties with Bangladesh.

"Today India and Bangladesh commemorate Maitri Diwas. We jointly recall and celebrate the foundations of our 50 years of friendship. I look forward to continuing working with H.E. PM Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen our ties," tweeted PM Modi.

During PM Modi's Bangladesh visit in March 2021 to attend the national day of Bangladesh, it was decided to commemorate December 6 as Maitri Diwas (Friendship Day), according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release.

Ten days before the liberation of Bangladesh, India had recognised Bangladesh on December 06, 1971. India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh, MEA said.

During his address, Shringla also said that the day celebrates the unique relationship between two nations and two great peoples.

"The day celebrates the common heritage, it commemorates the great joint struggle and highlights our shared aspirations," Shringla added.

50 years ago the people of Bangladesh were engaged in a mighty struggle, they fought to liberate themselves in one of the greatest movements in history.

"India is privileged to have played a role in this struggle for Bangladesh's independence," Shrnigla added in his remarks at the ICWA.

India's privileged to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Bangladesh in the most diff moments.

Maitri Diwas marks trust that our nations and people share with each other..it signifies faith that both nations and people have a better tom and exhibits a shared determination to work towards it. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)