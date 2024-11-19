Rio de Janeiro, Nov 19 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reviewed progress in the disengagement of troops in Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh in a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

It was the first high-level engagement between the two sides after completion of the disengagement process in the two friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the mountainous region.

After his talks with Wang, Jaishankar said that both sides also exchanged views on the next steps in the India-China bilateral ties.

“On the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio, met CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi of China,” the external affairs minister posted on X late on Monday.

“We noted the progress in the recent disengagement in the India-China border areas. And exchanged views on the next steps in our bilateral ties. Also discussed the global situation,” he said.

Brazil is hosting the G20 Summit on Monday and Tuesday.

Indian and Chinese militaries completed the disengagement exercise in Demchok and Depsang last month after the two sides reached an agreement to resolve the festering border row.

The two sides also resumed patrolling activities in the two areas after a gap of almost four-and-a-half years.

