Colombo, Mar 12 (PTI) India on Saturday reaffirmed its commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with Sri Lanka in addressing the common challenges faced by both countries as four ships of the Indian Navy concluded a four-day visit to the island nation as part of the efforts to achieve greater interoperability at sea.

During the four day-programme from March 9 to 12, the indigenous guided missile frigate INS Brahmaputra along with frigate INS Talwar entered the strategic Hambantota port while advanced indigenous destroyer INS Chennai and frigate INS Teg entered the Colombo harbour.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: Mosque in Mariupol, Hospitals in Mykolaiv Shelled; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, France President Emmanuel Macron Hold Joint Phone Call With Vladimir Putin.

The ships were warmly welcomed in both these places by the Sri Lankan Navy in accordance with naval traditions, the High Commission said in a statement.

Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay highlighted the importance of oceans and how they bind the two countries to achieve common prosperity, security and also health in the present scenario.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Missile Attack by Russian Troops Destroy Vasylkiv Military Airbase, Oil Depot in Kyiv Oblast.

He reiterated the commitment of the Government of India to stand shoulder to shoulder with Sri Lanka in addressing these common challenges.

Baglay also highlighted that Colombo Security Conclave is a significant initiative in this field and cooperation through the forum needs to be developed further.

In his remarks, Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Prof G.L Peiris lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

He appreciated the fact that the finance minister of India had assured priority to Sri Lanka in the sphere of economic cooperation.

Prof. Peiris also called for deeper people to people ties, development of ports and harbours, cooperation in oil and gas, tourism and increased investments from India.

“In continuation of Indian Navy's endeavour to build 'Bridges of Friendship', four ships of the Western Fleet of Indian Navy under the charge of Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF), Rear Admiral Sameer Saxena visited Sri Lanka from 09-12 March 2022,” the statement said.

“The visit of the Western Fleet to Sri Lanka strengthens the close bonds of friendship between the two navies and helped achieve greater interoperability through the conduct of various activities in harbour and at sea as part of Maritime Partnership Exercise including Flying Operations, replenishment approaches and tactical manoeuvres,” the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)