New Delhi, November 13: India on Sunday condoled the tragic loss of lives in the fatal explosion in Central Istanbul leaving at least six dead and 53 injured.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi extended sympathy to those injured, wishing them a speedy recovery and conveyed India's deepest condolences to the Government and people of Turkey.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "India conveys its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Turkiye on the tragic loss of lives in the blast that took place in Istanbul today. Our sympathies are also with those who sustained injuries. We wish them a speedy recovery." Istanbul Blast: 4 Killed, 38 Injured in Explosion on Istiklal Avenue in Turkey, Cause Unclear.

Six people were killed and 53 injured after an explosion rocked the busy Istiklal pedestrian street of Central Istanbul in Turkey on Sunday. The explosion occurred at around 4.20 pm local time. The cause of the blast is not known yet.

Calling the blast a suspected act of terrorism, Turkish President Erdogan said in a press conference that efforts to take over Turkey and the Turkish nation through terrorism would not succeed, the Anadolu agency reported.

According to several internet watchdogs, the deadly blast has resulted in a temporary broadcast ban in the country, as access to Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook in Turkey was restricted after the explosion. Istanbul Blast: Explosion on Pedestrian Istiklal Avenue in Turkey, Several Injured (Watch Video).

The police and fire department reached the incident site soon after the blast. Ambulances were seen rushing to the incident site in several videos circulating on social media. Reportedly, a woman is suspected to be behind the attack that left multiple people wounded.

