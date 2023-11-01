New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has said India is diversifying its energy sources and the country already buys fuel from 39 countries.

"...We are monitoring the availability very carefully. We are diversifying our energy sources. It's always good news when more energy comes onto the market...We will be able to navigate in the journey ahead as we have been able to navigate in the past. We are already buying (fuel) from 39 countries..." the Union Minister for Petroleum said while speaking on fuel supply.

On Monday, Hardeep Singh Puri held a meeting with Mozambique's Minister of Economy and Finance Ernesto Max Elias Tonela and discussed how energy, particularly gas, will play an important role in India's journey from being the fifth largest to becoming the third largest economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The two leaders discussed ways of further enhancing collaboration in energy projects in Mozambique. Hardeep Singh Puri and Ernesto Max Elias Tonela discussed issues pertaining to the financing mechanism of the LNG project, the Indian High Commission in Mozambique said on X.

Taking to X, Hardeep Singh Puri stated, "In my meeting with HE Ernesto Max Elias Tonela, Minister of Economy & Finance of Mozambique, we discussed how energy, particularly gas, will play a crucial role in India's journey from being the world's 5th largest to 3rd largest economy under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji."

In another post shared on X, he stated, "We discussed ways of further enhancing collaboration in energy projects in Mozambique. He also expressed his appreciation at the collaboration of Indian companies in the ongoing projects."

Puri on Sunday reviewed the USD 20 billion LNG Project in Mozambique on Sunday.

Puri stressed that this largest project investment in Africa holds huge potential for India as it will hugely contribute to our energy security.

Sharing on his social media X, Puri said, "Reviewed the USD 20 billion LNG Project in Mozambique today. This largest project investment in Africa holds huge potential for India as it will hugely contribute to our energy security with its large 64 TCF reserve &will produce 13 MMTPA capacity which can also multiply very soon." (ANI)

