New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, has said that the EU-India Security and Defence Partnership will be signed tomorrow.

President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are on a State Visit to India and were Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Also Read | Elon Musk's X Faces Fresh EU Probe: European Commission Launches New DSA Investigation Over Grok AI's Sexualised Deepfake Images of Women and Minors.

They will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27, 2026.

Kalas said there is strong momentum for closer cooperation with India, and EU is seizing it.

Also Read | Who Is Imaan Mazari? Pakistan Human Rights Lawyer Jailed for 17 Years Over 'Anti-State' Social Media Posts.

"It is a pleasure to be in New Delhi today and an honour to attend the Republic Day celebration," she said.

She said as a symbol of the deepening bond between the two countries, personnel from EU naval operations, Atalanta and Aspides, took part in the parade for the first time.

"Tomorrow, at the Summit, we will take our relationship forward by signing the EU-India Security and Defence Partnership. This will deliver concrete results in areas such as maritime security, cybersecurity, and counterterrorism," she said.

The Republic Day parade provided a rich glimpse into India's cultural diversity, the progress of its people and country's rising military prowess.

For the first time, the parade showcased a phased Battle Array Format of the Indian Army, including the aerial component. The Recce element consisted of the 61 Cavalry in active combatised uniform. It was followed by High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle, India's first indigenously designed Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle. Providing aerial support were indigenous DHRUV Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version RUDRA in Prahar formation, demonstrating battlefield shaping.

The Combat Elements then followed with T-90 BHISHMA and Main Battle Tank Arjun rolling past the saluting dais with aerial support from Apache AH-64E and PRACHAND Light Combat Helicopter.

Other Mechanised Columns included BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle, along with Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-2. A detachment of Special Forces will follow, comprising Ajayketu All-Terrain Vehicle, Randhwaj Rugged Terrain Tactical Transport System and Dhawansak Light Strike Vehicles. Following them were Robotic Dogs, Unmanned Ground Vehicles and four Autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicles (NIGRAHA, BHAIRAV, BHUVIRAKSHA & KRISHNA) mounted on vehicles.

The Combat Support Element consisted of India's new generation unmanned warhead arsenal showcased through SHAKTIBAAN and DIVYASTRA, mounted on specialised High Mobility Vehicles (HMV 6x6).

Equipped with cutting-edge niche technologies, they demonstrated advanced surveillance through swarm drones, tethered drone systems, and indigenously developed tactical hybrid UAV ZOLT, employed for direction of artillery fire.

Their targeting capability is reinforced by a wide spectrum of aerial loitering munitions - HAROP, Mini HARPY, Peacekeeper, ATS (Extended Range), ATS (Medium Range), and SKY STRIKER-enabling precise engagement across the depth of the battlefield. These systems are capable of launching swarm drones, long range drones exceeding 1,000 kilometres for see and strike missions, and loitering munitions for precision strikes on critical targets. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)